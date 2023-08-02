Villagers protest in front of Nurpur police station

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, AUGUST 1

Anguished over the brutal murder of an elderly couple at nearby Kopra village yesterday, a large number of villagers thronged the Nurpur police station here this morning and staged a dharna for an hour in front of the police station demanding handing over the murder accused to them who, according to them, was a drug addict.

The villagers lifted their dharna on the intervention of former minister Rakesh Pathania and persuasion of SP Nurpur Ashok Ratan. The SP assured the irate villagers that a fair investigation would be carried out and stringent legal action would be taken against the accused in the cold-blooded murder case.

As per police information, the murder accused Ankush is a drug addict.

The police, after conducting a post-mortem examination, handed over the bodies of the deceased to the kin this afternoon for last rites. The irate villagers and the relatives of the deceased couple tried to torch the house of the murder accused but intervention by the police foiled the attempt.

SP Nurpur Ashok Ratan said the accused was produced in the court this afternoon. He was remanded in two days’ of police custody.

#Nurpur