Home / Himachal Pradesh / Villagers protest liquor vend in Nalagarh village

Villagers protest liquor vend in Nalagarh village

Residents of Dhabota village in Nalagarh are opposing the recent opening of a liquor sub-vend in their area. The villagers, led by Panchayat Pradhan Karanveer Singh, have staged protests and given a 24-hour ultimatum to the administration to shut it...
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:30 AM May 23, 2025 IST
Residents of Dhabota village in Nalagarh are opposing the recent opening of a liquor sub-vend in their area. The villagers, led by Panchayat Pradhan Karanveer Singh, have staged protests and given a 24-hour ultimatum to the administration to shut it down. With no action taken, the villagers renewed their protest, pledging to continue their agitation until the vend is removed.

Villagers fear that the vend will encourage alcoholism among the youth and disrupt the social fabric of the community. Large gatherings have been reported where residents vocally opposed the vend and criticised the authorities for allowing its operation.

However, officials from the State Taxes and Excise Department (STED) defended the move, stating that the vend was set up to curb the illegal smuggling of liquor from Punjab, where alcohol is approximately 20% cheaper. STED DC Vinod Dogra said the vend, earning Rs 8,000–10,000 daily, has hurt illegal sales made to migrant workers in the area. He added that no schools or residential clusters lie within the immediate vicinity of the vend that could raise safety concerns.

