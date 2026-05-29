Villagers protest police ‘inaction’ in youth’s abduction, torture case

Residents of Arniala Lower village near Una city on Thursday staged a protest in front of the District Secretariat against alleged police inaction in the case the brutal torture of local youth Dipanshu by the owner of a restaurant. The incident took place a couple of days ago when Dipanshu, who was working in the restaurant, was allegedly kidnapped and taken to a farmhouse. Restaurant owner Ishan Thakur and some of his workers tortured Dipanshu at the farmhouse. Ishan suspected that Dipanshu was involved a major fire incident at the restaurant about a month ago.

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Dipanshu’s mother Kanchan alleged that the police had failed to arrest the accused named in the FIR though the Health Department had submitted her son’s medical report to the police. She added that the police were shielding the restaurant owner, who was a wealthy and resourceful person.

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The villagers shouted slogans against the Una police and later submitted a memorandum to the district administration. Kanchan said that if the accused were not arrested within 24 hours, she would take the extreme step in front of the secretariat.