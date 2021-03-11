Villagers resent construction of road on private land

Hamirpur, May 4
Residents of Palpal village have resented the construction of a road on their land allegedly by some miscreants. They said the accused also damaged the stone-paved path leading to the village.
SP Akriti Sharma said an FIR was registered and investigation started.
Villagers Amarjeet, Kultar Singh, Ranveer Singh, Birbal Singh, Kishori Lal, Sushma Devi and others alleged that the accused also damaged water supply lines to nearby villages. They said the accused, including Dharam Chand, Vishvajeet and Rishu of the same village, used a JCB machine and destroyed over 50 fruit and other trees.
Village pradhan Joginder Singh said hooliganism would not be tolerated. He said some people had damaged a panchayat road and private land without the consent of the people. He had informed the Block Development Officer and requested him to visit the site.
Meanwhile, villagers also urged the IPH Department to restore the water supply to the affected villages.
