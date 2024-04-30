 Villagers sans water supply for 8 months : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Villagers sans water supply for 8 months

Villagers sans water supply for 8 months

Forced to drink water from natural sources, residents fear outbreak of disease

Villagers sans water supply for 8 months

The residents of Bara village in Jawali hold a protest. Tribune photo



Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, April 29

Residents of Bara village in Ward 2 of Niangal gram panchayat under the Jawali Assembly constituency are running from pillar to post for the restoration of potable piped water supply, which was snapped eight months ago during the monsoon season.

Due to non-availability of clean drinking water, the villagers fear outbreak of water-borne diseases.

The Jal Shakti Department has failed to restore water supply after pipes were damaged due to massive landslides during the last monsoon season.

The residents are forced to consume water from local natural sources like wells and ‘baoli’ (step-well).

They fear that water from the natural sources may

not be fit for human consumption.

The lone handpump in the village is out of order for the past six months. The villagers apprehend further water scarcity from next month as natural sources would start drying up with the rise in temperature.

Shimlo Devi, the elected ward member (panch) of Bara ward, said there were 35 houses in her ward and in the absence of piped water the villagers were forced to fetch water for their daily needs from natural sources away from houses.

She said the Jal Shakti Department had started construction of a Rs 42-crore Boh-Darini gravity water supply scheme a few years ago, but the project had been hanging in balance.

Yash Sain, another villager, said the village had no tubewell and the lone handpump, too, had dried up.

Getting clean potable water had become a major challenge for the residents, he lamented, adding that all complaints submitted on the Chief Minister helpline number, to Jawali Subdivisional Magistrate and Jal Shakti Department in past six months have fallen on deaf ears. Meanwhile, the residents of Bara ward lodged their protest against the state government in the village yesterday.

They threatened to boycott the Lok Sabha elections if the piped water supply was not restored within 15 days.

The gram panchayat falls under the Jawali assembly constituency being represented by Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar.

Vijay Nag, Assistant Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Kotla subdivision, said water supply pipeline from a local lift water scheme was damaged due to massive landslides triggered by torrential rain in August last year.

“A proposal to lay a new pipeline is being prepared. As a temporary arrangements, efforts will be made to draw water supply from a tubewell in a nearby village,” the Assistant Engineer said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Monsoon #Nurpur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Raja Warring to contest againt BJP's Ravneet Bitu from Ludhiana; Congress announces 4 more candidates for Punjab

2
Diaspora

‘Sikh values are Canadian values’: PM Trudeau marks Khalsa day in Toronto amid pro-Khalistan chants

3
Trending

Man pays Rs 3 lakh fee to get marriage proposals for daughter from rich families with over Rs 200 crore turnover; internet can't keep cool

4
Entertainment

Arijit Singh fails to recognise Pakistani actor Mahira Khan during his Dubai concert, apologises to her

5
World

Russian ex-spy mastered art of 'sexpionage' only to realise she 'sex trafficked self' by being 'brainwashed'

6
India

India summons Canadian deputy envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at event attended by PM Justin Trudeau

7
Delhi

No CM can remain absent for long, it’s against national interest: Delhi High Court on Arvind Kejriwal

8
Madhya Pradesh

After Surat setback, Congress faces Indore ignominy as Lok Sabha candidate Akshay Bam withdraws nomination

9
Delhi

Excise policy case: If Kejriwal doesn't appear on summons, he can't take defence that his statement wasn't recorded, says Supreme Court

10
Punjab

Jalandhar Commissionerate Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 48 kg heroin; bust international syndicate

Don't Miss

View All
Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Top News

Top court questions Kejri’s non-appearance before ED

Excise 'scam': After questions on Arvind Kejriwal’s non-appearance before ED, Supreme Court to resume hearing on his plea today

The Bench had asked why the AAP leader did not move a bail a...

Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case

Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case

The report, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in c...

9 Colombian soldiers dead in army helicopter crash

9 Colombian soldiers dead in army helicopter crash

The helicopter was taking supplies to a municipality that re...

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Uttarakhand suspends licence of 14 products made by Ramdev’s firm

Uttarakhand suspends licence of 14 products made by Ramdev’s firm Patanjali

Drug regulator took action over misleading ads


Cities

View All

Ensure timely lifting of procured wheat: Official

Ensure timely lifting of procured wheat: Official

Commuters suffer as road repair work stalled in city

Two die in mishap as tractor hits bike

To wrest Gurdaspur from BJP, Congress relies on old warhorse Sukhjinder Randhawa

EPFO launches new scheme to resolve employee grievances

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Bathinda: Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

Chandigarh prepares 100-day action plan for development works

Chandigarh prepares 100-day action plan for development works

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders of Chandigarh Congress to meet today

Chandigarh constable booked for ‘thrashing’ hotel owner

Day’s temperature in Chandigarh falls 6.9 degrees

Chandigarh: Rs 18L relief given to accident victim’s parents

Sunita, Atishi meet CM in jail

Sunita, Atishi meet CM in jail

Congress trying to give OBC quota to minorities: BJP

The Tribune Interview: Will work for the welfare of SCs and OBCs

Former Congress councillor among new BJP joinees

Sanjay blames BJP, L-G for MCD fiasco

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

Kapurthala DC reviews poll preparedness

Ex-CM Channi seeks voters’ response on Google form

Rana Gurjeet Singh’s hopes of getting ticket dashed

Shops, eateries join hands with admn to increase voter turnout

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

Amrinder Raja Warring Congress’s trump card for Ludhiana

First randomisation of EVMs conducted in presence of political party representatives

Ludhiana district excels in voter awareness, literacy in Punjab, bags 2nd spot in SVEEP

Questions arose as Ludhiana MC auctions NHAI’s Elevated Road pillars for ads sans nod

national yogasana training programme kicks off

national yogasana training programme kicks off

Woman, help booked for ‘murder’ of man

Shakespeare Festival captivates audience

DC directs officials to speed up lifting of procured grain from Sirhind market

Senior citizens concerned over road blockade, noise pollution