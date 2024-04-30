Villagers sans water supply for 8 months

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, April 29

Residents of Bara village in Ward 2 of Niangal gram panchayat under the Jawali Assembly constituency are running from pillar to post for the restoration of potable piped water supply, which was snapped eight months ago during the monsoon season.

Due to non-availability of clean drinking water, the villagers fear outbreak of water-borne diseases.

The Jal Shakti Department has failed to restore water supply after pipes were damaged due to massive landslides during the last monsoon season.

The residents are forced to consume water from local natural sources like wells and ‘baoli’ (step-well).

They fear that water from the natural sources may

not be fit for human consumption.

The lone handpump in the village is out of order for the past six months. The villagers apprehend further water scarcity from next month as natural sources would start drying up with the rise in temperature.

Shimlo Devi, the elected ward member (panch) of Bara ward, said there were 35 houses in her ward and in the absence of piped water the villagers were forced to fetch water for their daily needs from natural sources away from houses.

She said the Jal Shakti Department had started construction of a Rs 42-crore Boh-Darini gravity water supply scheme a few years ago, but the project had been hanging in balance.

Yash Sain, another villager, said the village had no tubewell and the lone handpump, too, had dried up.

Getting clean potable water had become a major challenge for the residents, he lamented, adding that all complaints submitted on the Chief Minister helpline number, to Jawali Subdivisional Magistrate and Jal Shakti Department in past six months have fallen on deaf ears. Meanwhile, the residents of Bara ward lodged their protest against the state government in the village yesterday.

They threatened to boycott the Lok Sabha elections if the piped water supply was not restored within 15 days.

The gram panchayat falls under the Jawali assembly constituency being represented by Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar.

Vijay Nag, Assistant Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Kotla subdivision, said water supply pipeline from a local lift water scheme was damaged due to massive landslides triggered by torrential rain in August last year.

“A proposal to lay a new pipeline is being prepared. As a temporary arrangements, efforts will be made to draw water supply from a tubewell in a nearby village,” the Assistant Engineer said.

