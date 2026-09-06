Villagers seek environmental audit of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial belt

Residents of Majra panchayat, located along the Punjab border, have sought a comprehensive environmental audit of the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial belt and the Shivalik Solid Waste Management Limited facility at Majra, alleging persistent violations of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

In a representation to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the villagers have sought directions to the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) to initiate strict regulatory action and conduct a detailed environmental and operational audit of the Majra-based transfer, storage and disposal facility.

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The petitioners have alleged that several industrial units in the BBN belt are discharging untreated toxic waste, heavy metals and chemical sludge into trans-bounder water streams, including the Sarsa river, which eventually joins the Sutlej in Punjab. They apprehend that such pollution can contaminate the Ropar Headworks, particularly after an incident in which chemical sludge allegedly choked the headworks.

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The villagers have alleged that the incident prompted the Punjab authorities to register a criminal FIR against unidentified industrial units in the BBN while also raising questions over the alleged regulatory lapses by the HPSPCB.

They sought a penal liability and criminal prosecution under the Water Act against the Majra facility and alleged that superficial sampling and assumption-based notices by the regulatory authorities had failed to identify and check the sources of pollution.

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Nalagarh MLA Hardeep Bawa has also supported the residents, alleging an increase in serious ailments, including cancer and skin diseases, in the area. Experts have called for a comprehensive health survey to assess the possible impact of pollution.

The villagers alleged that toxic effluent leaking from pipes was percolating into groundwater, besides causing a foul odour and insect infestation in nearby habitations. They claimed that despite repeated complaints and visible signs of contamination, officials concerned had limited their response to collecting samples without imposing penalties.