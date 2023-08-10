Villagers seek removal of silt from Pin Parbati river

Kullu, August 9
Flashfloods in the Pin Parvati river in the Sainj valley of Kullu district on July 9 and 10 have resulted in piles of silt and debris getting deposited on the riverbed. The surface of the river has become shallow and local villagers are living in fear that more floods due to heavy rain will cause extensive damage in the area once again. Around 40 shops and 30 houses were washed away in flashfloods in Sainj. The villagers have urged the government and the district administration to remove silt and debris to deepen the surface of the river.
They say that piles of silt and debris have accumulated on the riverbed from Niharni to Largi. The river has changed its course due to debris, posing a threat to the houses of local people. The flashfloods had eroded hundreds of bighas of proprietary land in the Sainj valley and damaged 30 houses.
The villagers say that due to the accumulation of silt and debris, even a slight rise in the water level of the river during the rainy season can wreak havoc in the region. They add that the riverbed should be dug and silt and debris be cleared at the earliest to avoid any further damage.
