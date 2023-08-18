Villages sinking in Kangra area, residents spend sleepless nights

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, August 17

The continuous rains in the past few days have led to sinking of land in half a dozen villages of Khundian tehsil of Jwalamukhi area of Kangra district. As a result, several families have been evacuated to safer places.

Reports said Ambada, Chaunki, Dodru, Bhatal Khurd and Manu villages are worst hit where several houses have collapsed. There is no water supply and no electricity for the past four days. All roads leading to these villages have washed away or developed big cracks following the sinking of hills. People are spending sleepless nights as there is regular sliding and big boulders are coming down to residential areas.

Dev Raj, a resident of one of the affected areas, said people were afraid of more rain, which has already thrown life out of gear.

Jwalamukhi MLA Sanjay Rattan said the situation was grim and the loss to the private and public properties was in crore. In the absence of electricity mobile phones were also not working. Therefore, the administration could not get reports of damage in the area in time. He said he was first to reach the affected villages yesterday along with a team of officers comprising police, PWD, and local administration.

He said over 200 houses in the entire Khundian tehsil had collapsed and relief and rescue operations had been started. Several roads have developed cracks ranging two to four feet wide, while in many areas roads and water supply schemes have suffered huge damage.

“Heavy machinery has been deployed to open the roads and people living in endangered houses are being shifted to safer places,” the MLA said. Besides, several houses across 10 panchayats in the Khundian and Mahjin are at risk of further sinking of hills due to incessant rains in the area.

The villagers have requested the MLA to call the geological experts to conduct a survey to find the reason behind the sinking of land in this area. Jai Ram, a 92 years old villager, said such a heavy rain was seen 67 years ago when he was 25 years old.

In Parmar Nagar of the Sulaha area of Palampur, one dozen houses situated on the hilltop collapsed following the sinking of the hill. Fifteen families have been rendered homeless. However, there are no reports of loss of human lives.

200 houses collapsed in Khundian tehsil

Jwalamukhi MLA Sanjay Rattan said the situation was grim. In the absence of electricity, mobile phones were not working. Therefore, the administration could not get reports of damage in the area in time

Over 200 houses in the entire Khundian tehsil had collapsed. Several roads have developed cracks ranging two to four feet wide

In Parmar Nagar of the Sulaha area of Palampur, one dozen houses situated on the hilltop collapsed following the sinking of the hill. Fifteen families have been rendered homeless

#Kangra #Palampur