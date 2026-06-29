Vimal Negi death case: Family meets Himachal Governor, seeks unbiased investigation

The family of Vimal Negi, former Chief Engineer of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), on Monday met Governor Kavinder Gupta and demanded an unbiased investigation into the mysterious death of Negi.

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The family also demanded strict action against those responsible for Negi’s death. The family further urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the matter.

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Vimal Negi was found dead from Gobind Sagar Lake in Bilaspur district on March 18, 2025, several days after he went missing from Shimla. The case is being investigated by a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) since May, 2025.

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Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Kiran Negi, wife of Vimal Negi, said more than one year has passed since his death and no investigation agency has been able to find out whether he was murdered or had he committed suicide.

She said that the Shimla police was trying to prove that he had committed suicide as he was in depression and didn’t know how to work.

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She said that while CBI has also not been able to conclude that whether he had committed suicide or was he murdered, the police was trying to destroy evidence in this case.

“Had the police not destroyed the evidence, the case would have been solved by now” she added.

Appreciating the CBI’s investigation, she said that the CBI, in its chargesheet, has also highlighted that there was corruption in the 32-Megawatt Pekhubela Solar Power Project, a point which we have been raising for the past year.

“In this regard, we met the Governor and submitted a memorandum of our demands. Vimal died while fighting against corruption and we are proud that he never gave up in front of the corrupt officers,” she said.

Kiran further said that the family will continue to fight for justice until the culprits who were responsible for Negi’s death are not punished.

Meanwhile, Himachal Tribal People Rights Forum has also stated that they will soon be demanding the CBI to also investigate the alleged corruption in the project.