Vinay Modi takes over as Member Secretary of SC panel

PTI
Una, Updated At : 02:15 AM Feb 23, 2025 IST
Vinay Modi, a senior officer of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services, took over as the permanent Member Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh State Scheduled Caste Commission in Una on Friday.

Modi expressed commitment to implementing all policies and schemes with full transparency and effectiveness for the uplift and protection of the rights of the Scheduled Castes, a statement issued here on Saturday said.

Earlier, Una Assistant Commissioner Varinder Sharma was handling the additional charge of the Member Secretary. Commission Chairman Kuldeep Kumar Dhiman said that the appointment of the permanent Member Secretary will increase the efficiency of the commission and ensure prompt disposal of complaints received from various districts.

