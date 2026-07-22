Vintage Lajpat Rai Waterworks to be preserved as museum in Una’s Haroli

The Jal Shakti Department has decided to preserve the Lajpat Rai Waterworks, the drinking water scheme that was commissioned in 1949 at Tahliwal village, now in Haroli subdivision of Una district, as a water supply heritage museum. Superintending Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Una, Naresh Dhiman said on Monday that Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri had recently inspected the scheme and directed the officials concerned to undertake minor civil works and refurbish the old premises to give it a heritage look and feel. He added that the vintage waterworks machinery from different parts of the state would be placed in the museum.

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The then Governor of East Punjab, Sir Chandulal M. Trivedi, had inaugurated the Lajpat Rai Waterworks on December 6, 1949. The pumping machinery, which included two 156 Horse Power Ruston and Hornsby Diesel Engines, had been imported from England and the scheme was designed to cover a population of 20,000 in 31 villages of the Beet area of the present Haroli Assembly segment.

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The vintage scheme was functional till 1974, after which new pump houses, fitted with electric motors had been brought to use, said Dhiman. However, the old pump house, along with the vintage machinery, was still intact and preserved, he added.

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He said that the Deputy Chief Minister had issued orders that the pumping machinery, fly-wheel based technology, basic infrastructure, building and the foundation stone dating back to 1949, which were still intact, be preserved in the proposed water supply heritage museum.

Agnihotri said that once the museum was developed, it would prove to be a centre of importance for students, engineers and researchers, besides general public to understand the prevailing technology and the contributions of the engineers and officials during the time when these were installed. He added that this would be a state-level museum since all vintage waterworks machinery would be placed here for public viewing.