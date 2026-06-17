Violence, molestation, theft cases fuel anxiety among Palampur residents

A series of recent incidents involving molestation, assault, theft and violence has raised concerns among residents of Palampur and adjoining areas, prompting discussions on public safety and the need for stronger preventive policing. While police have acted promptly in most cases and arrested the accused, local residents feel that the frequency of such incidents has created a sense of insecurity, particularly during late evening.

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One of the incidents that shocked the town involved an Australian woman who was allegedly molested at a local salon by an employee. Following her complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused. The swift action taken by the police was widely appreciated.

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Another alarming incident occurred at a restaurant near Palampur, where a dispute over the serving of food reportedly escalated into a firing incident, creating panic among customers and local residents. Police registered a case and initiated investigations into the matter.

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In a separate incident near Gopalpur, the owner of a roadside tea stall was allegedly assaulted by tourists from Uttar Pradesh following an altercation over parking of vehicles. The victim sustained injuries and received medical treatment. No case was registered.

Tension was also reported at the Baglamukhi Temple following a dispute over vehicle parking, during which some devotees were allegedly assaulted. The incident generated criticism from those involved, who claimed there was a delay in police response. However, Sunil Rana, DSP Palampur, when contacted by the police said that in the cases of firing and molestation, police acted quickly and arrested the culprits.

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Apart from incidents of violence, theft cases have also been reported from different parts of the region. In a recent case in Baijnath, thieves allegedly broke into a house and decamped with household goods while the owner was away. Police have registered the case and launched efforts to trace the culprits.

Residents acknowledge that the police have acted in most of the reported cases and that several accused persons have been arrested. However, they believe that greater emphasis should be placed on preventive measures such as enhanced patrolling, surveillance and community policing to deter criminal activities before they occur.

The locals have urged the district administration and police authorities to further strengthen security arrangements and maintain a visible presence in sensitive areas so that public confidence in law enforcement remains intact and Palampur continues to be regarded as a safe and peaceful destination.