VIP numbers: Himachal HC grants more time to state to file reply

Vijay Arora

Shimla, December 15

The HP High Court has granted two weeks more time to the state government to file an affidavit of Chief Secretary on the issue of reservation of serial No 0001 to 0010 only for a government vehicle.

During the course of hearing, the counsel for the state government sought some more time to comply with the order passed by the court on November 16, 2022, whereby, the court has specifically asked what is so sacrosanct about these numbers that a government vehicle cannot do without these numbers.

On the previous date of hearing it had directed the counsel for the state to file an affidavit of Chief Secretary in this regard and further explain therein, how the government justifies allotment of these numbers to a government vehicle against payment of money which money obviously is of taxpayer.

Justice Ajay Mohan Goel passed this order on a petition wherein the grievance of the petitioner primarily is that in terms of notification issued on November 26, 2011 by the Department of Transport the petitioner had applied for grant of registration No HP 62C 0006 against payment of Rs 50,000. The amount was deposited by way of bank draft, yet allotment of the said number was arbitrarily denied to him by the department.

It was further contended that a subsequent notification was issued by the department on November 18, 2015, in which the amount of special registration fee has been enhanced to Rs 1,00,000 for serial No 0001 to 0010 and also for serial No 0011 to 0100. Beyond serial No 0101 to 0999 the amount of special registration fee is Rs 25,000 and from serial No. 1000 onwards, it is Rs 5,000.

The rationale behind the same appears to be simple and cogent that if the owner of vehicle wanted number of his choice which was available, then he or she can have it after paying special registration fee.