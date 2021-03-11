Viral infection on the rise among kids in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, May 8

A large number of schoolchildren, especially from primary and pre-primary classes, have been thronging hospitals/clinics in and around Shimla with flu-like symptoms for nearly a month now. “We have been witnessing the trend ever since the primary and pre-primary schools reopened after two years. The rate of infection has indeed been quite high,” said Dr Rajesh Rana, Head, Department of Paediatrics, Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, Shimla.

The situation has been more or less the same in nearby places like Theog and Kotkhai. “Almost every school-going student has caught viral infection in the past month or so. We are receiving a lot of children with symptoms like cough and fever on a daily basis,” said Dr Mohit Karol, a paediatrician at Civil Hospital, Theog. Fortunately, infection in the majority of the cases is mild to moderate. “Severe infection has been noticed only among a few children, and hence the rate of hospitalisation isn’t too high,” said Dr Rana.

Even as the symptoms are not too different from Covid, doctors believe the children are suffering from simple viral infection. “Even if we had mistaken Covid for flu in some cases, the children would have returned with Covid-related complications. However, we have not received any such case,” said Dr Karol from Theog, where young children are not being tested for Covid.

At DDU and Kotkhai, the children having additional symptoms like breathlessness and low oxygen level and those requiring hospitalisation are being tested for Covid, but no such child has tested positive at either place.

Most doctors believe the reason for high infection rate among young children is their exposure to the outside environment after staying indoors for two years. “The children stayed well protected inside their homes for two years. Now that young children are coming in contact with other children at schools, the infection is spreading easily. Also, the prolonged dry spell and allergens like dust and pollen may also be the reason behind the spike in the infection rate,” said Dr Rana.

Also, the fear of Covid, too, seems to have made parents extra cautious. “Unlike pre-Covid times when most parents would wait for viral infections to settle down on its own, they are not taking any chances now because of Covid. That could also be a reason behind the increased footfall in health facilities,” said Suneesh Chauhan, BMO Kotkhai.