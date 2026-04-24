Viral video exposes irregularities at Kullu hospital’s chemist shop, MLA seeks magisterial probe

Local MLA Sunder Singh Thakur has sought a magisterial inquiry into a viral video that has exposed alleged irregularities at a civil supplies medicine shop operating at the Regional Hospital, Kullu. The video footage, which has sparked outrage in the district, shows a salesman refusing to provide the prescribed medicines in full quantity to an eligible patient. In the video, a consumer is seen alleging that the salesman handed over the prescribed medicines in half quantity and told him that he could purchase the remaining medicines from other shop.

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The patient termed this practice as outright corruption, arguing that the shopkeeper would claim full payment from the government while providing only half of the medicines to eligible beneficiaries. In response, the salesman abruptly took back even the partial quantity medicines and asked the patient to speak with the Chief Medical Officer.

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The salesman’s unfriendly and autocratic behaviour has drawn sharp criticism from local residents and social media has been flooded with posts demanding stern action against him. Citizens have urged the authorities concerned to ensure the free medicine provision for the eligible beneficiaries is strictly enforced.

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After the video went viral other patients have also come forward with similar allegations. Many persons have claimed that the medicine shops at the hospital routinely do not provide free medicines to the eligible beneficiaries. Some people have alleged that generic medicines of lesser-known manufacturers are being sold at rates higher than branded or original medicines of reputed companies.

“Something is fishy. The matter needs a thorough probe,” says a local resident. “Chemist shops in government hospitals must provide good quality medicines at discounted rates and must not indulge in profiteering,” he adds.

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The MLA took cognizance of the matter and sought a magisterial probe to uncover the truth and ensure accountability. The inquiry is expected to examine supply chains, pricing practices and the behaviour of the staff involved.

Meanwhile, the hospital administration has assured the MLA of cooperation in investigation into the incident. A Senior Medical Officer stated that a complaint filed at the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) had led to an official inquiry into an incident of a heated altercation between a patient’s family member and the staff at a civil supply pharmacy counter at the hospital.

The CMO’s office has forwarded the complaint to the office of the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the Regional Hospital, Kullu, for further action.