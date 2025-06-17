Viral video: Scuffle between guard, priest in sanctum sanctorum of  Maa Chintpurni temple in Himachal

A video of a scuffle between a priest and a security guard at the Maa Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh's Una district surfaced on social media on Tuesday, following which temple authorities said they are investigating the incident.

Sources said that the incident is believed to have occurred on Monday in the highly sensitive sanctum sanctorum of the temple, which is frequented by devotees from across the country.

The priest was wearing kurta-pyjamas and the security guard asked him to come wearing a dhoti. According to temple traditions, the pujaris wear dhoti-kurta while providing darshan to the devotees, they said.

The duo apparently had a verbal duel and a scuffle ensued as the security guard lost his temper.

As the video surfaced on social media, devotees expressed outrage over the incident.

When contacted, temple officer Ajay Mandiyal said that strict action would be taken in the matter.

The security guard has been removed from the sanctum sanctorum. The matter is being dissected, he said.