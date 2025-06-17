DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal / Viral video: Scuffle between guard, priest in sanctum sanctorum of  Maa Chintpurni temple in Himachal

Viral video: Scuffle between guard, priest in sanctum sanctorum of  Maa Chintpurni temple in Himachal

As the video surfaced on social media, devotees expressed outrage over the incident
article_Author
PTI
Una, Updated At : 03:50 PM Jun 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A video of a scuffle between a priest and a security guard at the Maa Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh's Una district surfaced on social media on Tuesday, following which temple authorities said they are investigating the incident.

Advertisement

Sources said that the incident is believed to have occurred on Monday in the highly sensitive sanctum sanctorum of the temple, which is frequented by devotees from across the country.

Advertisement

The priest was wearing kurta-pyjamas and the security guard asked him to come wearing a dhoti. According to temple traditions, the pujaris wear dhoti-kurta while providing darshan to the devotees, they said.

The duo apparently had a verbal duel and a scuffle ensued as the security guard lost his temper.

Advertisement

As the video surfaced on social media, devotees expressed outrage over the incident.

When contacted, temple officer Ajay Mandiyal said that strict action would be taken in the matter.

The security guard has been removed from the sanctum sanctorum. The matter is being dissected, he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts