Viral video sparks debate over cleanliness in McLeodganj town

A viral social media video showing garbage scattered along roadside in McLeodganj has triggered a debate over the hill town’s cleanliness, with local hoteliers questioning the claims accompanying the footage and cautioning against portraying an isolated incident as representative of the overall conditions there.

The video, which claims that littering is driving foreign tourists away, has drawn objections from tourism stakeholders, who maintain that the sanitation situation should be assessed on the basis of verified facts rather than sweeping conclusions.

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Ashwani Bamba, president of the Dharamsala Hotel and Restaurant Association, says that the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation (MC) carried out door-to-door garbage collection every day. He added that garbage littering was not a regular occurrence in the vicinity of hotels and questioned the impression being created about the tourist town.

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Further verification identified the stretch shown in the video as the Mall Road, beyond the taxi stand in McLeodganj. Littering may have occurred following the annual fair held in the area about a month ago.

The tourism stakeholders say that videos circulated without adequate context can damage the reputation of a destination that attracts both domestic and international visitors.

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The controversy has brought waste management into focus in McLeodganj, where the tourist footfall puts considerable pressure on civic infrastructure. The stakeholders say that regular cleanliness drives, prompt removal of waste after fairs and public gatherings and greater civic responsibility are essential to preserve the town’s appeal.