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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Virbhadra Singh’s legacy continues to inspire all Himachalis: Agnihotri

Virbhadra Singh’s legacy continues to inspire all Himachalis: Agnihotri

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Tribune News Service
Sarahan, Updated At : 01:30 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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A statue of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh was unveiled at Sarahan, his birthplace, on Sunday.
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Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had dominated Himachal Pradesh politics for nearly five decades and earned a special place in people’s hearts through his commitment to public service and development.

Agnihotri was speaking at a function organised by the Bushahr Sports, Culture and Environment Association at Sarahan, Virbhadra Singh’s birthplace, where his statue was unveiled. Education Minister Rohit Thakur, PWD and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh and Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation chairman RS Bali were among those present.

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Describing Virbhadra Singh as a visionary leader and architect of modern Himachal, Agnihotri said he had played a significant role in expanding road connectivity, electricity, healthcare and education facilities across the state. He added that several legislators, MPs and political leaders had learnt the nuances of politics under his leadership.

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He said the contributions of Virbhadra Singh and Himachal’s first Chief Minister, Dr YS Parmar, would always be remembered.

Rohit Thakur said Virbhadra Singh’s vision of “Sarvatr Himachal, Sarvatr Vikas” continued to guide the Congress government’s development policies.

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Vikramaditya Singh said the entire state had been his father’s workplace and asserted that the government would carry forward his vision of balanced development. He also highlighted ongoing road projects in the Rampur constituency, including a Rs 127-crore bridge over Broni Khad near Jhakri.

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