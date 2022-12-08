Virbhadra Singh’s legacy is a big factor in Congress win in Himachal, says Vikramaditya Singh

Chandigarh, December 8
The Congress would form the government and it is a writing on the wall, said party leader Vikramaditya Singh, as his party crossed the majority mark of 35 seats. The hill state has 68 seats, and a party needs 35 seats to win.
The Congress surged ahead of the BJP as it was leading on 40 of the 68 seats while the ruling party was ahead on 25.
Speaking to the media, Vikramaditya said late Virbhadra Singh’s legacy was a big factor in the Congress winning in Himachal this time. He thanked the voters of the state and assured them that the next big thing the party would do as they form the governmnt was to implement the Old Pension Scheme.
After crossing the halfway mark, the Congress leadership deputed senior leaders to keep the flock together amid fears of poaching.
According to sources, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is already in Shimla, is personally monitoring the situation. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Incharge Rajeev Shukla are in the process of talking to each elected MLA personally.
