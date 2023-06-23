Virbhadra statue unveiled at Sainj

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 22

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and State Congress president Pratibha Singh unveiled a statue of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh at Sainj near Theog today.

Agnihotri, while addressing the gathering, credited Virbhadra Singh with revolutionising the health and education sectors. “He was a statesman who rose above pretty considerations like region, religion and caste. This is why he is known as the creator of modern Himachal,” he said. Virbhadra’s birth anniversary falls tomorrow.

Agnihotri said that the bus stand at Kumarsain would be ready within a month. He added that efforts were being made to procure 500 new buses, which would be started on new routes.

Pratibha said that Virbhadra treated the entire state like his family and had worked relentlessly all his life for its development and improving the condition of the poor and downtrodden.

Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh, son of Virbhadra, said that he would try to follow in the footsteps of his father, who had dedicated his life to the state, particularly the poor and vulnerable. He added that sports facilities for honing the young talent would be created in every part of the state.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary and Rohru MLA Mohan Lal Brakta, Rampur MLA Nand Lal and Theog MLA Kuldeep Rathore were also present.