Virbhadra's statue to be unveiled in presence of Sonia, Priyanka

Virbhadra’s statue to be unveiled in presence of Sonia, Priyanka

In-charge of Congress affairs in Himachal Rajni Patil has already arrived to take part in the functio

Pratibha Chauhan
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:14 AM Oct 12, 2025 IST
Himachal Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajni Patil, HPCC president Pratibha Singh and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla.
Preparations are underway for the unveiling of a statue of six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on the Ridge here on October 13 in the presence of senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Though Virbhadra’s statue was to be unveiled on his birth anniversary on June 23 this year, the programme was postponed following massive damage caused by heavy rain in the state. Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh and Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh today met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in this regard. In-charge of Congress affairs in Himachal Rajni Patil has already arrived to take part in the function.

Sukhu also visited the Ridge to inspect the preparations. He directed officials concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the event.

The unveiling of Virbhadra’s statue is expected to be a big event. Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are expected to arrive here tomorrow to take part in the function the day after. Vikramaditya has extended invitation to not just all senior leaders, but also to people across the state. As such, the possibility of a large number of people, especially Virbhadra’s followers, turning up for the function cannot be ruled out. The presence of Sonia and Priyanka at the function can draw big crowds.

Vikramaditya and Virbhadra’s supporters have formed the Raja Virbhadra Singh Foundation to oversee the installation of his statue on the Ridge and for charity work. Vikramaditya is the chairman of the foundation.

