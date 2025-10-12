Virbhadra’s statue to be unveiled in presence of Sonia, Priyanka

Preparations are underway for the unveiling of a statue of six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on the Ridge here on October 13 in the presence of senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Advertisement

Though Virbhadra’s statue was to be unveiled on his birth anniversary on June 23 this year, the programme was postponed following massive damage caused by heavy rain in the state. Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh and Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh today met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in this regard. In-charge of Congress affairs in Himachal Rajni Patil has already arrived to take part in the function.

Advertisement

Sukhu also visited the Ridge to inspect the preparations. He directed officials concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the event.

Advertisement

The unveiling of Virbhadra’s statue is expected to be a big event. Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are expected to arrive here tomorrow to take part in the function the day after. Vikramaditya has extended invitation to not just all senior leaders, but also to people across the state. As such, the possibility of a large number of people, especially Virbhadra’s followers, turning up for the function cannot be ruled out. The presence of Sonia and Priyanka at the function can draw big crowds.

Vikramaditya and Virbhadra’s supporters have formed the Raja Virbhadra Singh Foundation to oversee the installation of his statue on the Ridge and for charity work. Vikramaditya is the chairman of the foundation.