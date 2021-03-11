In pictures: Darkness at noon as hailstorm lashes Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 3

A severe hailstorm on Tuesday lashed Shimla and surrounding areas.

People cross the road amid a hailstorm, at the Ridge in Shimla. PTI

Dark convective clouds engulfed the region reducing visibility and making it dark at noon.

Tribune photo: Amit Kanwar

The town was covered in a thin layer of hail making the roads slippery.

Hailstorm is harmful for harvested and standing wheat crop as well as vegetables and stone fruit.