Vision document for Palampur released

Our Correspondent

Palampur, November 10

Sitting MLA and Congress candidate Ashish Butail today said if he was elected to the state Assembly, his top priorities would be to extend a clean administration to the locals and make all efforts to root out corruption from public life.

Addressing a press conference here, he said his family had represented Palampur for the past five decades and served the people in the best-possible way. “Besides, bringing several development projects here, we also helped the needy individuals from our own pockets and various family trusts,” he added.

Releasing his vision document, he said granting the district status to Palampur, construction of an indoor stadium, multi-storey parking and the restoration of all development works suspended during the regime would also be his top priorities.

He would also get Rs 200 crore sewerage project cleared for the MC areas, which was in the pipeline.