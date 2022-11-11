Vision document for Palampur released

Palampur, November 10
Sitting MLA and Congress candidate Ashish Butail today said if he was elected to the state Assembly, his top priorities would be to extend a clean administration to the locals and make all efforts to root out corruption from public life.
Addressing a press conference here, he said his family had represented Palampur for the past five decades and served the people in the best-possible way. “Besides, bringing several development projects here, we also helped the needy individuals from our own pockets and various family trusts,” he added.
Releasing his vision document, he said granting the district status to Palampur, construction of an indoor stadium, multi-storey parking and the restoration of all development works suspended during the regime would also be his top priorities.
He would also get Rs 200 crore sewerage project cleared for the MC areas, which was in the pipeline.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran
Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre
The top court observes that the method of keeping names on h...
2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case
The family is yet to cremate the body
In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar
Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...
Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for 'providing drugs, phones to inmates'
A tip-off leads to the arrest of Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal