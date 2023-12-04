Visually impaired stage protest in Shimla, demand regular jobs

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 3

Members of the National Federation of Blind staged a protest outside the DC office on Sunday against non-fulfilment of their long-standing demands, including regular jobs, among others. The members observed the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) as “Black Day”, ruing that despite protesting continuously for the past one-and-a-half months, the state government and its leaders have remained “indifferent” to their “genuine” demands.

The protesters raised slogans against the state government and alleged that successive governments had failed to give them their due.

Deva Negi, general secretary of the state unit of the National Federation of Blind, said, “Instead of advertising posts in a scattered manner, the government should advertise all posts in one go through a particular advertisement and a ‘Bharti Mela’ should be conducted to appoint all candidates.”

Negi added, “The agitation will continue until genuine demands of the visually impaired members were fulfilled by the state government. We have been raising our demands for a long time but the indifferent approach of successive governments has forced us to start an indefinite agitation. On Monday, we have planned to stage a protest outside the state secretariat to raise our genuine demands.”

#Shimla