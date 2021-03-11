Vital buildings in Kangra to have CCTV cameras

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 11

After the defacing of the Vidhan Sabha complex, the district administration had ordered coverage of all vital buildings in Kangra under CCTV cameras.

DC Nipun Jindal said directions had been given to all heads of departments to submit proposals for covering all vital buildings under CCTV cameras. After the proposals are received from the heads of departments, a case would be sent to the government for installing CCTV cameras in the buildings in the district.

The move of Kangra district administration comes after some miscreants defaced Vidhan Sabha complex building in Tapovan area of Dharamsala with banners and graffiti of Khalistan. What embarrassed the authorities was the fact that even the vital building like Vidhan Sabha was not under CCTV camera footage and miscreants managed to flee easily after defacing it.

SP Kangra, Khushal Sharma had claimed that he had written to Vidhan Sabha secretariat for installing CCTV cameras on outer periphery of the building but the request was not overlooked.