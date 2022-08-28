Vital infrastructure works in Kangra hang fire: Cong

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 27

The treasurer of the HPCC, Dr Rajesh Sharma, while addressing a press conference here today, alleged that there had been no progress in most of the vital infrastructure projects in Kangra district in the last five years.

He said the BJP was in power in the state and at the Centre but the foundation stone of the building of Central University Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) campus is yet to be laid by the government.

The Union Government had announced Rs 400 crore for the expansion of Gaggal airport of Kangra. However, till date, the process for land acquisition for the expansion of Gaggal airport has not started. Instead of expanding the working airport at Gaggal in Kangra, the government was pushing for an international airport in Mandi.