Vocational schoolteachers demand higher salaries

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 7

Vocational teachers working in government schools in the state today demanded higher pay.

Gaurav Mehta, district president, Association of Vocational Teachers, Kangra, said that they were getting a fixed salary of Rs 15,000 per month.

Mehta said, “Despite working for decades, the vocational teachers were not getting any increase in their salary.”

The vocational teachers demanded that the state government should also increase their salary on a par with their counterparts in Haryana.