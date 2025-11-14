DT
Vocational teachers seek policy for job regularisation

Vocational teachers seek policy for job regularisation

Demand action similar to High Court orders regarding regularisation of long-serving outsourced employees

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Nov 14, 2025 IST
Despite having served in government schools for over a decade, they are being paid a meagre honorarium of only Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month.
Vocational teachers have urged the Central and state governments to frame a permanent policy for the regularisation of teachers who have completed 10 years or more in service.

They said that despite having served in government schools for over a decade, they were being paid a meagre honorarium of only Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month.

The teachers said that they had not only implemented vocational projects effectively at the grass-roots level but had also taken on departmental duties and academic responsibilities. “Yet, no permanent policy has been formulated for us, reflecting the apathy of the government towards teachers,” they added.

They said that the High Court of Himachal Pradesh had already issued orders regarding the regularisation of long-serving outsourced employees and demanded a similar action as regards vocational teachers who had been contributing to the education system for years without job security.

