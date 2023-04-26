Voice samples of paper leak accused recorded

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 25

The special investigation team (SIT) probing into a paper leak case at the now dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) today procured the voice samples of three accused and a whistleblower. All of them were taken to the state forensic laboratory at Mandi and their voice samples were recorded.

The SIT would also procure the recordings of the main accused, a woman senior assistant posted at the HPSSC, and the former Secretary of the commission. However, the questionnaire required to procure the voice recordings was yet to be prepared.