Volleyball championship in Lahaul-Spiti promotes drug-free youth

In a determined effort to steer young people away from drug abuse, the Government Senior Secondary School ground at Jhahlma in Lahaul-Spiti district turned into a symbol of hope yesterday as the Jan Sahyogi Yuva Manch, Lahaul-Spiti, organised a one-day volleyball championship under the theme, “Stay Away from Drugs, Participate in Sports.”

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The event, coordinated by youth members Aryan, Ridham and Saksham, brought together eight teams from across the Lahaul valley. In an exciting final, Rival Six Mudgran defeated Pattan Valley to lift the championship trophy. However, organisers said the tournament’s biggest victory lay in its message that sports are the strongest weapon in the fight against drug addiction.

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Block Committee Member Dinesh Kumar, who inaugurated and concluded the event as chief guest, urged youngsters to choose sports over substance abuse. He said many youths fall into addiction due to stress and confusion, but true satisfaction comes from hard work and dedication on the playing field, not from drugs. The winning team was honoured with a trophy and cash prize.

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Special guest and BDC Member Prem Jeet Ved also encouraged participants to stay away from drugs and embrace healthy lifestyles.

Students of Government Senior Secondary School, Shakoli, added cultural and social significance to the programme. They performed a traditional Lahauli folk dance, followed by a thought-provoking street play highlighting the devastating impact of drug addiction on individuals and families. The emotional performance received widespread appreciation from the audience.

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Jan Sahyogi Yuva Manch President Dinesh Jaspa said the organisation aims to inspire children to channel their energy into sports rather than harmful habits. He said every child has the potential to become a champion if guided in the right direction.

The event concluded with a strong message that the battle against drugs will be won not through speeches alone, but through active participation in sports and community engagement.