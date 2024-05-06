Volleyball, hockey trials postponed

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 5

The selection trial for volleyball in Boys Sports Hostel, Matiana, in Shimla district and hockey in Boys Sports Hostel, Nadaun (Hamirpur district), organised by the Department of Higher Education, have been rescheduled to May 8.

A notification is this regard was issued by the state Additional Director of Higher Education.

Earlier, the trails were scheduled to take place on May 6. However, they were rescheduled due to unavoidable reasons. The trials will now be held on May 8 on 9.00 pm in the same venues.

