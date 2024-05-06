Volleyball, hockey trials postponed

Shimla, May 5
The selection trial for volleyball in Boys Sports Hostel, Matiana, in Shimla district and hockey in Boys Sports Hostel, Nadaun (Hamirpur district), organised by the Department of Higher Education, have been rescheduled to May 8.
A notification is this regard was issued by the state Additional Director of Higher Education.
Earlier, the trails were scheduled to take place on May 6. However, they were rescheduled due to unavoidable reasons. The trials will now be held on May 8 on 9.00 pm in the same venues.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary
ED sources said the cash was being counted to ascertain the ...
Phase-3 poll din ends; will seal fate of Amit Shah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow
Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in Jammu and Kashmir, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics
Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year
ICSE Class 10, 12 results today: CISCE to declare results at 11 am; here is how to check
Board to discontinue compartment exams
3 Pakistani men sexually assault college student, videotape him naked; arrested
the suspects recorded the victim unclothed and issued threat...