Voluntary organisation distributes scholarships, free provisions in Una

Voluntary organisation Himotkatsh Parishad today distributed dry ration to 44 needy widows at a function held in Una. The provisions, worth around Rs 1 lakh, were provided as part of the organisation’s welfare initiatives. In addition, education scholarships amounting to Rs 1,09,622 were distributed among 27 deserving students.

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The function was organised to commemorate the sixth death anniversary of former Zila Parishad Chairman Kanwar Hari Singh. Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti and Kutlehar MLA Vivek Sharma were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

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Addressing the gathering, Zila Parishad president Jatinder Kanwar highlighted various social welfare activities undertaken by Himotkatsh Parishad and reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting underprivileged sections of society.