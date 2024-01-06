Volunteers’ role vital to rescue efforts, says DC

Our Correspondent

Chamba, January 5

Chamba Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan said the role of youth volunteers was vital in relief and rescue work during any kind of disaster. He said this while addressing the closing ceremony of a three-day workshop on “Disaster preparedness and response” initiative under the capacity development programme held here recently.

Around 45 youth volunteers from different wards of the local municipal council attended the workshop organised by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The workshop was aimed at providing basic course training for task force of youth volunteers.

In the workshop, the volunteers were imparted training in basic lifesaving skills so that relief and rescue operations could be made easier.

The DC told the youth that in case of any disaster, primary information should be given to the control room established at the district level so that relief and rescue teams could be sent on time.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner also distributed certificates to 45 volunteers who underwent training in the ‘disaster preparedness and response’ initiative.

