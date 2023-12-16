Nurpur: Volunteers to ensure better traffic control

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, December 15

To enforce traffic regulations on road safety and create public awareness, the Police Department is all set to launch the Traffic Volunteer Scheme (TVS) in the state in the next two months. The DGP has issued directives and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to all DSPs in this regard.

Will be trained by police Under the Traffic Volunteer Scheme, the volunteers will get comprehensive training from the traffic police

They will be provided essential gear like reflective jackets, caps and whistles to ensure their visibility and effectiveness in directing traffic

Himachal has become a prime tourist destination. A tremendous rise in vehicles has been witnessed over the years. Notwithstanding advanced automobile engineering, road mishaps have increased in recent times.

Those working under the Traffic Volunteer Scheme will be engaged in community policing for well-organised vehicular traffic flow and monitoring traffic-related issues on roads. Under the scheme, the volunteers will get comprehensive training from the traffic police. They will be provided essential gear like reflective jackets, caps and whistles to ensure their visibility and effectiveness in directing traffic.

Under the scheme, young volunteers above 18 years of age will assist the traffic police free of cost. They will render their services at traffic junctions, colleges, parks, higher educational institutions, stadiums, malls, taxi and bus stands, hospitals, government and private offices. Besides traffic management, these volunteers will also extend their services as good Samaritans by assisting the victims of road mishaps.

According to DGP Sanjay Kundu, community participation can help the traffic police and facilitate road users. “Trained traffic volunteers will not only help pedestrians but also regulate traffic and generate mass awareness about road safety in the state,” he added.

Kundu said that initially, the scheme would be implemented in all district headquarters like Baddi and Nurpur police districts on a pilot basis. If it is successful, it would be implemented in other parts of the district.

#Nurpur