DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Volvo bus overturns on Kullu-Manali highway

Volvo bus overturns on Kullu-Manali highway

All passengers escape unhurt; the driver, who is injured, is taken to hospital
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 11:49 AM May 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The overturned bus.
Advertisement

A Volvo tourist bus overturned near the 17 Mile on the Kullu-Manali highway in Kullu district on Monday.

All passengers escaped unhurt. The driver, who was injured, was taken to hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver lost control over the vehicle owing to a sharp turn on the hilly terrain or the slippery road conditions.

Advertisement

The bus, carrying 17 tourists, was going from Manali towards Kullu.

Local authorities arrived at the scene, helping passengers exit the vehicle safely.

Advertisement

Traffic on the Kullu-Manali route was briefly disrupted.

Kullu SP Karthikeyan Gokulachandran said the police had started a probe to find the cause of the accident.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper