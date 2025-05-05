Volvo bus overturns on Kullu-Manali highway

A Volvo tourist bus overturned near the 17 Mile on the Kullu-Manali highway in Kullu district on Monday.

All passengers escaped unhurt. The driver, who was injured, was taken to hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver lost control over the vehicle owing to a sharp turn on the hilly terrain or the slippery road conditions.

Advertisement

The bus, carrying 17 tourists, was going from Manali towards Kullu.

Local authorities arrived at the scene, helping passengers exit the vehicle safely.

Advertisement

Traffic on the Kullu-Manali route was briefly disrupted.

Kullu SP Karthikeyan Gokulachandran said the police had started a probe to find the cause of the accident.