Vote against BJP to ‘save Constitution, democracy’: CPM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 5

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) here today appealed to the people to vote against the BJP in order to save the Constitution and democracy in the country.

While addressing a press conference, CPI (M) state secretariat member Sanjay Chauhan said, “Our party will work with full strength in this election to defeat the BJP across the country.

“Where there is no candidate from our party, we will support the candidate from INDIA bloc in the elections,” he said. He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is changing the Constitution of the country by polarising religion, caste and communities by moving away from public issues. They are creating an atmosphere of anarchy and dictatorship in the country and are a threat to the democratic system and Constitution of the country.”

He said, “During the regime of PM Modi, life has become difficult for the poor, farmers and labourers in the country. Unemployment, inflation, inequality and widespread corruption in the country have risen under Modi-led government. By putting pressure on central agencies like the ED and the CBI, the country’s money has been deposited in the BJP’s account through electoral bonds.”

Advocate Gopal Krishna, who was present at the same press conference, said he participated in a rally organised by the Congress’s Mandi parliamentary constituency candidate Vikramaditya Singh in Karsog because the CPM had formed the INDIA bloc.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Democracy #Shimla