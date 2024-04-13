Voter awareness campaign intensifies

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 12

The District Election Commission has intensified the awareness campaign in Mandi district to ensure maximum voter turnout in the Lok Sabha election. SVEEP (Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation) programmes are being organised in different subdivisions of the district by the officials to educate the voters on the importance of voting to strengthen democracy.

A SVEEP programme was held by Nodal Officer Shiv Singh Verma to educate the voters about the importance of their participation in the election process at Sundernagar today.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Apoorv Devgan today visited Balh Assembly constituency to check the arrangements at four polling booths in Riur and Rewalsar. On this occasion, he took stock of all the arrangements in detail so that in case of any deficiency, they could be rectified within time to avoid any problem on the day of voting.

The DC directed the concerned officials to take necessary steps to ensure that disabled voters do not face any problem at the polling stations. During this, Rewalsar Naib Tehsildar Tek Chand gave detailed information to the District Election Officer about the arrangements made so far.

The DC, while interacting with the students of Government Senior Secondary School, Rewalsar, urged them to motivate people to vote. He said various types of voter awareness activities were being organised in the district to ensure 100 per cent voter turnout in the upcoming elections.

He said, “Those who have completed 18 years on April 1 must get their names registered in the voter list so that not a single eligible voter in the district is left out. Democracy is strengthened by the power of vote, participation of all voters is necessary for it.”

He added that voters above 85 years and voters with more than 40 per cent disability could avail the facility of casting their votes from home.

He also visited the Government Primary School, Riur, and inspected the mid-day meal arrangements.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Mandi