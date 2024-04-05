 Voter awareness campaigns in Sirmaur’s 259 panchayats : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Voter awareness campaigns in Sirmaur’s 259 panchayats

Voter awareness campaigns in Sirmaur’s 259 panchayats

Voter awareness campaigns in Sirmaur’s 259 panchayats


Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 4

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Sirmaur, Sumit Khimta has initiated voter awareness campaigns in 259 panchayats of the district with the aim of enhancing voter turnout in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The drive aims at rallying the support of panchayat representatives, Mahila Mandals, Yuva Mandals and self-help groups in bolstering the engagement of people.

Khimta, while addressing mediapersons during an informal interaction in Nahan today, highlighted the significance of the Mission 414, an electoral initiative in Himachal Pradesh targeting polling stations with historically low voter participation. As many as 24 such stations had been identified in Sirmaur district that had registered less than 60 per cent voting in the last Lok Sabha elections.

The Election Commission (EC) of India has launched a special campaign (Mission 414) in Himachal Pradesh to maximise voter turnout in 414 polling stations which registered less than 60 per cent voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

For the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, 589 polling stations had been designated in the district. Of these, 24 polling stations comprising nine in the Shillai Assembly constituency, three in Paonta Sahib, one in Nahan, 10 in Shri Renukaji and one in Pachhad, had been pinpointed for special voter awareness drives due to their previous records of a low voter turnout, he added.

Khimta emphasised the importance of reaching out to all voters, including those aged 100 years and above. There are more than 60 such ‘Shatakveer’ voters identified in the district. The Paonta Sahib Assembly constituency leads with 32 such voters, followed by Pachhad (5), Nahan (11), Shri Renuka Ji (5) and Shillai (8).

Under the SVEEP initiative, a series of awareness campaigns employing street plays, signature drives and voter oath ceremonies had been organised to galvanise local communities into active participation.

With polling scheduled for June 1, a total of 4,00,792 voters are expected to cast their votes in the Shimla parliamentary constituency, including five Assembly segments of Sirmaur district comprising 2,09,004 male and 1,91,785 female voters. Khimta urged all eligible voters to exercise their right to franchise and contribute to strengthening democracy.

Abhishek Mittal, District Nodal Officer of SVEEP and Planing Officer of District Rural Development Agency, along with District Public Relations Officer Mamta Negi and other election-related officers were present during the interaction.

60 voters aged 100 years or more

  • 24 polling stations have been identified in Sirmaur district that had registered less than 60 per cent voting in the last Lok Sabha elections
  • There are more than 60 voters in Sirmaur district, who are 100 years’ old or more. The Paonta Sahib constituency leads with 32 such voters, followed by Pachhad (5), Nahan (11), Shri Renuka Ji (5) and Shillai (8)
  • On June 1, a total of 4,00,792 voters are expected to vote in the Shimla Lok Sabha segment, including five Assembly seats of Sirmaur comprising 2,09,004 male and 1,91,785 female voters
Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Nahan #Sirmaur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former militant Rattandeep Singh gunned down by bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Balachaur

2
Amritsar

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

3
Diaspora

UK's higher salary thresholds for overseas skilled work visas kick in

4
Haryana

'Listen to full video, it's edited by BJP's IT Cell’: Haryana Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

5
Punjab

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal

6
Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

7
India

PM Modi was sleeping after taking opium as China entered Indian territory: Mallikarjun Kharge

8
India

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

9
Haryana

BJP slams Congress over Randeep Surjewala’s remarks against Hema Malini, NCW writes to Election Commission

10
Jalandhar

Jalandhar’s Neetu Shattran Wala, who hogged limelight in 2019 Lok Sabha poll, declares challenge against PM Modi in Varanasi

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

India dismisses report claiming it orders targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan

India dismisses report claiming it orders targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan

Hours after Doval meets Iran official, Pak ultras strike near Chabahar port

Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port

11 securitymen, 15 militants killed in Jaish al-Adl’s attack...

Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel

Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel

The operators of the business did not discover the massive t...

‘Bird flu 100 times worst than Covid, could kill up to half of everyone it infected’: Wider spread raises concern for humans, animal

‘Bird flu 100 times worst than Covid, could kill up to half of everyone it infects’: Wider spread raises concern for humans, animal

Shubman Gill smashes highest score of IPL, breaks Sunil Narine’s record in 24 hours

Shubman Gill smashes highest score of IPL, breaks Sunil Narine’s record in 24 hours

Kolkata Knight Riders’s Sunil Narine had cracked a match-win...


Cities

View All

Police nab peddler with 1 kg of heroin

Police nab peddler with 1 kg of heroin

Lok Sabha poll: From Congress to AAP, Dhaliwal may not find win a cakewalk

Admn exhorts people to vote in LS elections

Amritsar: Man hacks to death mother, sister-in-law, minor nephew

Nishan-e-Sikhi student secures 7th rank in NDA entrance exam

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Bathinda: Woman, 2 others held for kidnapping financier

Flyover at Tribune Chowk will alter city’s distinctive features: Experts

Flyover at Tribune Chowk will alter Chandigarh’s distinctive features: Experts

Consider giving 15 acres for expansion, High Court tells Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh: PGI staff call off strike

Chandigarh: Two fresh bids revive hope for new waste processing plant

Panchkula police, CRPF teams take out flag march in Kalka, Pinjore

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

Woman’s body found in almirah in Delhi’s Dwarka, absconding live-in partner booked

6 months in Tihar jail have strengthened resolve to fight against 'injustice, dictatorship': Sanjay Singh

Arvind Kejriwal urges court to allow more time with lawyer

Hackers' group claims to have breached traffic police website, Delhi Police begins probe

NGT imposes ~25K fine on Jalandhar MC

NGT imposes Rs 25K fine on Jalandhar MC

Jalandhar plunges into darkness as 4K plaints of defunct streetlights pending with MC

Nurmahal civic body fails to provide disabled-friendly facilities in govt offices

Sans salary for 16 months, Nakodar college teachers continue to perform duties

Time for politicians to make a beeline for temples, deras ahead of polls

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2,334 held with drugs, liquor, cash worth ~11.79 crore in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2,334 held with drugs, liquor, cash worth Rs 11.79 crore in Ludhiana district

Two POs land in police net under special campaign

SAD (Amritsar) to field Amritpal from Ludhiana

Two travel agent couples dupe residents of Rs 41 L

Have ample paddy, basmati seed stock for state farmers: Punjab Agricultural University

6 more held for attacking cop

6 more held for attacking cop

Ahead of poll, BJP nominee Preneet visits Ram Mandir

EC notice over recruitment of lecturers in Punjabi University

Two arrested for smuggling opium

Two die in road mishaps at Fatehgarh Sahib