Voter awareness campaigns in Sirmaur’s 259 panchayats

Nahan, April 4

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Sirmaur, Sumit Khimta has initiated voter awareness campaigns in 259 panchayats of the district with the aim of enhancing voter turnout in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The drive aims at rallying the support of panchayat representatives, Mahila Mandals, Yuva Mandals and self-help groups in bolstering the engagement of people.

Khimta, while addressing mediapersons during an informal interaction in Nahan today, highlighted the significance of the Mission 414, an electoral initiative in Himachal Pradesh targeting polling stations with historically low voter participation. As many as 24 such stations had been identified in Sirmaur district that had registered less than 60 per cent voting in the last Lok Sabha elections.

The Election Commission (EC) of India has launched a special campaign (Mission 414) in Himachal Pradesh to maximise voter turnout in 414 polling stations which registered less than 60 per cent voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

For the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, 589 polling stations had been designated in the district. Of these, 24 polling stations comprising nine in the Shillai Assembly constituency, three in Paonta Sahib, one in Nahan, 10 in Shri Renukaji and one in Pachhad, had been pinpointed for special voter awareness drives due to their previous records of a low voter turnout, he added.

Khimta emphasised the importance of reaching out to all voters, including those aged 100 years and above. There are more than 60 such ‘Shatakveer’ voters identified in the district. The Paonta Sahib Assembly constituency leads with 32 such voters, followed by Pachhad (5), Nahan (11), Shri Renuka Ji (5) and Shillai (8).

Under the SVEEP initiative, a series of awareness campaigns employing street plays, signature drives and voter oath ceremonies had been organised to galvanise local communities into active participation.

With polling scheduled for June 1, a total of 4,00,792 voters are expected to cast their votes in the Shimla parliamentary constituency, including five Assembly segments of Sirmaur district comprising 2,09,004 male and 1,91,785 female voters. Khimta urged all eligible voters to exercise their right to franchise and contribute to strengthening democracy.

Abhishek Mittal, District Nodal Officer of SVEEP and Planing Officer of District Rural Development Agency, along with District Public Relations Officer Mamta Negi and other election-related officers were present during the interaction.

