Voter awareness drive:106-year-old Negi feted in Kinnaur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 1

Shyam Saran Negi (106) from Kinnaur is keen to cast his vote yet again in the coming Vidhan Sabha elections.

The Kinnaur district administration felicitated him as part of the Old Age Honour and Voter Awareness Programme at Kalpa today. With Kinnaur going to the polls before the rest of the country in 1951, Negi was amongst the first voters of independent India.

While honouring Negi at his residence, SDM Shashank Gupta said, “People like Negi are an inspiration for all of us as his zest to take part in the democratic process is praiseworthy.”

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg felicitated 103-year-old Sardar Pyar Singh as part of the programme at Chamba today. Pyar Singh said he first voted in 1952 and since then, he had never missed an opportunity to cast his vote and generally walks to the nearest polling booth at Hatnala Mohalla. He is a retired school teacher from Government Boys School, Chamba.

The CEO also released an election mascot bearing a tagline “Mu Bi Jaana Vote Paana” (I will also go to vote). The mascot, named Bholu and wearing the traditional Gaddi attire, will be used to urge voters to cast vote and at the same time give the message of conservation of brown bear which is an endangered species in Himalayas and mostly found in the Kugti Wildlife Sanctuary in Chamba.

“It was a unique initiative of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to honour and thank the elderly voters on October 1, which happens to be the International Day for Older Persons, as this will inspire millions of young voters,” said Garg.

Chamba Deputy Commissioner DC Rana was also present on the occasion.