Voter awareness event at university in Nauni

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 14

Over 400 NSS volunteers of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, took part in the Yuva Samwad programme held at the university campus today. The volunteers represented the College of Forestry, as well as the College of Horticulture at the event themed Yuva Samwad — India@2047.

A competition was held for the participants where they expressed their views on ‘The five prans of India’.

Siya from BSc Horticulture was adjudged the winner, and Chavi Sharma and Riya Thakur of the Horticulture Department bagged the second and third prizes respectively. Librarian KK Raina was the chief guest on the occasion, while Dean of Students’ Welfare Rajesh Bhalla; Amit Vikram and Parul were the judges. The chief guest distributed certificates and books to the winners at the event.

In a separate event, NSS volunteers took part in a voter awareness campaign. The event was organised in a bid to encourage voters, especially first-time voters, to exercise their right to vote, contributing to the success of the democracy.

The volunteers were also administered an oath to cast their votes in the upcoming elections. All NSS programme officers of the university took part in both of the events.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Solan