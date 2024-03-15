Voter awareness event at university in Nauni

Solan, March 14
Over 400 NSS volunteers of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, took part in the Yuva Samwad programme held at the university campus today. The volunteers represented the College of Forestry, as well as the College of Horticulture at the event themed Yuva Samwad — India@2047.
A competition was held for the participants where they expressed their views on ‘The five prans of India’.
Siya from BSc Horticulture was adjudged the winner, and Chavi Sharma and Riya Thakur of the Horticulture Department bagged the second and third prizes respectively. Librarian KK Raina was the chief guest on the occasion, while Dean of Students’ Welfare Rajesh Bhalla; Amit Vikram and Parul were the judges. The chief guest distributed certificates and books to the winners at the event.
In a separate event, NSS volunteers took part in a voter awareness campaign. The event was organised in a bid to encourage voters, especially first-time voters, to exercise their right to vote, contributing to the success of the democracy.
The volunteers were also administered an oath to cast their votes in the upcoming elections. All NSS programme officers of the university took part in both of the events.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it
A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP
Resigns from the Congress as well as from his assembly membe...
Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang
2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them