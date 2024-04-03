Voter awareness events held in Churah

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 2

The district administration and the election authorities are organising a series of awareness events in Churah subdivision under the Mission 414 to increase voters’ participation in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Mission 414 is a special campaign launched by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Himachal Pradesh to maximise the voter turnout in 414 polling stations that had registered less than 60 per cent voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Churah SDM and Assistant Electoral Officer Shashi Pal Sharma today said that events were being organised by SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) teams at identified polling stations. The teams were continuously engaging residents in such polling booths to inspire them to cast their vote.

Sharma said that the SVEEP committee was also reviewing awareness activities from time to time and changing the strategy as per the need. He added that under the campaign, awareness events would be organised at polling booth No. 67 at Juri on April 5, at the Sahui polling station on April 9 and at the Kareri polling centre on April 23.

Similarly, awareness events would be organised at the Dehra polling station on April 25 and at the Maobharani polling station on April 28.

