Voter cards, 12 other IDs valid for voting: DC

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, May 27

Kangra District Election Officer Hemraj Bairwa said that apart from the voter card, either of the 12 documents prescribed by the Election Commission will be valid to prove identity at the time of voting for the Lok Sabha and Assembly by-elections on June 1.

Bairwa said voters must either have their voter ID cards with photo or an Indian passport, driving license, service identity card (Central, State, PSU and public limited companies), passbook (issued by bank/post office with photo), PAN Card, Health Insurance Smart Card (issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour), Smart Card (issued under RGI under NPR), MNREGA Job Card, Pension Documents (with photo), Government Identity Card (issued to MPs, MLAs and Legislative Council Members). He said voters could also bring their Aadhar Card or Unique Disability ID Card issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. DC Bairwa requested people to cast their votes and take part in the ‘mahakumbh’ of democracy.

