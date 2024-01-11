Voters can apply for changes till January 17: DC

Una, January 10
Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Raghav Sharma today said the last date for registration of appeals, including alterations, addition, deletion or change of names in the voter lists would be January 17.
The DC said as per the provisions of the Panchayati Raj Election Act of 1994, voter lists were ready and would be available for public inspection from January 11 at the offices of the respective gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zila parishads .
He said appeals should be submitted to the Block Development Officer-cum-Reviewing Officer of the appeals. The appeals could be made by the applicant personally, through a counsel or by registered post addressed to the BDO concerned.
In case the applicant is not satisfied with the decision taken by the Reviewing Officer, he or she can appeal against the decision to the DC.
