Voters having dual registration to be penalised

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 30

State Election Commission will take strict action against the people having dual voting registration. As per the officials of the State Election Commission, there could be hundreds of registered voters in the Shimla Municipal Corporation who are registered as voters at their native places as well.

The Shimla Municipal Corporation elections are likely to be conducted in the next few months. “We have already identified 35-40 individuals who have registered themselves as voters for the MC polls, claiming they have applied for deletion of their names from the electoral rolls at their native place. On checking, it was found that they continue to be voters at their native places as well,” said an official.

