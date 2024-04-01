Voters take oath for polls in Kuranh

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 31

A voters’ awareness and signature event was organised under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign for the villagers, school teachers, staff and newly registered voters at Kuranh in Chamba district yesterday.

The SVEEP’s nodal officer for Chamba Assembly segment, Prof Avinash Pal, said the event was aimed at finding out the reason for the low voter turnout at the Kuranh polling station during the previous parliamentary elections and improving the polling percentage in the upcoming elections.

The SVEEP team also held conversations with local residents, panchayat representatives, teachers, women and youth, followed by a meeting.

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, voters, especially youth, were made aware of the importance of voting.

The SVEEP nodal officer provided crucial information to students and teachers on how to register as voter, correct errors in the existing voter ID cards, delete votes and transfer voting locations.

The students were also informed about the process of online voter registration through the voter helpline and the VSP portal. He emphasised that an informed voter was a fundamental link in the democracy, and that it was the responsibility of voters to choose a good government, hence constituting the foundation of democracy. Prof Pal also appealed to the local people to improve voter turnout in the upcoming elections.

He said the SVEEP teams in various areas of the district were working to compile reports of polling stations with low voter turnout from previous elections and to ensure increased participation in the voting process.

“For the preservation of democratic traditions, it is essential for voters to be aware of their rights and duties,” he said.

Those present on the occasion, including first-time voters and students took an oath under the “My Vote My Strength” campaign to vote impartially, fearlessly, without temptation and without pressure, and also to encourage others to vote.

Among other members of the SVEEP team were Gulshan Pal, Dr Rajesh Sehgal and Kuranh booth- level officer Meena Kumari.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba