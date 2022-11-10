Himachal voters well-educated, can't be misled: Congress

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 9

Taking a jibe at the Modi regime, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge today said the BJP could not mislead the well-educated and politically aware electorate of Himachal with its hollow promises.

Addressing an election rally in the Shimla (Rural) segment here, Kharge said people should ask the BJP about the unfulfilled promises of depositing Rs 15 lakh into their bank accounts, two crore jobs annually and reduction in the price of LPG cylinder,” he said. Seeking votes for Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, he cautioned people not to get carried away with the BJP’s false narrative.

“It is with the blessings of Soniaji, Rahulji, senior leaders and 9,000 delegates that I was elected the party chief. I want to ask the BJP how many delegates and candidates took part in the election of the BJP president?,” he added.

“It is the commitment of the Congress to restore the OPS at the first Cabinet meeting,” he said. The Congress would honour its commitment on the 10 guarantees announced earlier which included 300 units free power, four English medium schools in every segment, Rs 1,500 every month to women in the age group of 18-60 years, Rs 680 crore interest-free loans to startups and filling of posts at the first Cabinet meeting.

“Have roads, electricity and all other development works have taken place in Himachal only in the last seven years?,” he quipped. The Modi regime and the Jai Ram government had failed to provide jobs to the educated youth as 14 lakh jobs were vacant in the country and 65,000 in Himachal. He said during the UPA regime, headed by Manmohan Singh, Rs 72,000 crore loan waiver was given to farmers.

He also lashed out at the BJP regime for the Agniveer scheme which would hit the youth badly. “What will happen to the youth when they are sent home after four years of service? They will not get any pension, gratuity or any social security. How will they fend for their family,” he said. “What is even worse is that he will not even be referred to as ‘fauji’ which is a matter of pride for every Army man,” he said.

#BJP #Congress #mallikarjun kharge #Shimla