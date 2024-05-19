Voting-booster Jaspreet cycles up to Nako

Our Correspondent

Rampur, May 18

The 44-year-old election icon, Jaspreet Pal, is on a three-day tour to encourage voters, especially youth, to exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections.

Pal reached Nako gram panchayat of the Pooh development block today.

He created awareness about voting and called upon people of all sections to ensure their presence on June 1.

He also focused on increasing the voting percentage in tribal district Kinnaur. He is on a three-day tour to raise awareness among voters the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.