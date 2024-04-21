Voting facility at doorstep for elderly, disabled

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, April 20

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, also the District Election Officer (DEO), said during the Lok Sabha elections, voters aged 85 or above, and those who are disabled, would be avail the facility of exercising their franchise from home, as per the directions of the Election Commission of India.

In order to facilitate this, Form-12(D) would be distributed to such voters.

He said all booth-level officers (BLOs) would ensure to send information about the eligible elderly and disabled voters of their respective polling booths through Form-12(D) to the office of the assistant returning officer by May 12. “BLOs can also submit details related to Form-12(D) through their supervisor. The details sent by the BLO would be monitored on a daily-basis so that all eligible elderly and disabled voters could participate in the festival of democracy and exercise their franchise in a hassle-free manner,” added Bairwa.

Talking about the Voter Helpline app, the DEO said, “The app is very helpful for the common voters as they can find their names in the electoral roll, get their names registered in the roll, correct voter details and link voter ID card with Aadhaar number or mobile number.”

“Apart from this, details of candidates, election process, election results, information related to the EVM can be obtained and complaints be registered through this app,” he added.

