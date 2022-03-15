Voting for Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal on March 31

PTI

Shimla, March 15

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Monday notified the schedule for election to one Rajya Sabha seat from the state as the term of sitting MP Anand Sharma is ending on April 2.

Himachal Assembly secretary cum returning officer Yash Paul Sharma said the state MLAs would vote for electing the new Rajya Sabha member on March 31.

The candidates can file nominations to the Returning Officer (Secretary, HP Vidhan Sabha) or Assistant Returning Officer (Deputy Secretary, Legislation, HP Assembly) till March 21, Sharma said.

The scrutiny of nomination papers would be held on March 22 at 11 am and the candidate could withdraw nomination before March 24 by 3 pm, he said.

In the event of the election being contested, the poll would be held on March 31 between 9 am and 4 pm, he added.