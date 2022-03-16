Voting for Rajya Sabha seat of Himachal Pradesh on March 31

PTI

Shimla, March 15

The state Assembly Monday notified the schedule for the election to one Rajya Sabha seat, as the term of sitting MP Anand Sharma is ending on April 2.

Assembly Secretary-cum-Returning Officer Yash Paul Sharma said that the state MLAs would vote to elect the new Rajya Sabha member on March 31. The candidates could file nominations to the Returning Officer (Secretary, HP Vidhan Sabha) or the Assistant Returning Officer (Deputy Secretary, Legislation) till March 21, Sharma said.

The nominations would be scrutinised on March 22 and the candidates could withdraw their candidatures before March 24. If necessary, the election would be held between 9 am and 4 pm on March 31, he added.